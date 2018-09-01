Newberry outscores, outdoes Batesburg-Leesville Friday night

By: Kat Polowczyk

Follwing a neck and neck first half, Newberry managed to win against Batesburg-Leesville on the Bulldog’s home field Friday night. The two kept the scoreboard tied up until the fourth quarter when eventually Newberry got the ball into the endzone, lighting up the scoreboard and ending the game with a final score of 41-39.

Batesburg-Leesvile has a chance for redemption as they travel to Mid-Carolina next week while Newberry is set to play at Chapin.