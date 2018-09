Spring Valley Edges Brookland Cayce 49-35

By: Nicole Dennis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Spring Valley record their first victory of the season against Brookland- Cayce.

The Vikings move past the Bearcats with a 49-35 final score.

Next week Spring Valley travel to play their rival, Richland Northeast. Brookland Cayce stays home for Irmo.