White Knoll Crushes Keenan 49-20

By: Kat Polowczyk

White Knoll dominated against Keenan, giving the Timberwolves their second win of the 2018 season in Friday night’s non-region game.

The Timberwolves scored 49 points against the Raiders, leaving Keenan with a loss on their home field.

White Knoll is set to play Aiken next week, while Keenan will host Johnson in Raider territory.