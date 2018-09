Busy Labor Day Travel Holiday, Gas Prices Down

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s a busy weekend on the roads for the Labor Day holiday.AAA estimates nearly 5 hundred thousand South Carolinians are travelling for Labor Day.Most travellers hit the road Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.If you are filling up at the pump, good news, Gas prices in South Carolina are among the lowest at $2.53 a gallon on average.