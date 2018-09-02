Panthers’ Matt Kalil placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – One day after making a trade with Detroit to bring in former Gamecock Corey Robinson, the Panthers have placed starting left tackle Matt Kalil on injured reserve.

Kalil had an operation on his right knee in late August and was said to be week-to-week. He will miss a minimum of eight games.

“We’re putting Matt on injured reserve to give him time to fully rehab the knee,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “We decided to make the move now so he’s eligible to come back after eight games.”

In 2017, his first season with the Panthers, Kalil started all 16 regular season games and helped Carolina’s offense rank fourth in the NFL with a rushing average of 131.4 yards per game.

The team also announced the signing of cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who re-joins the Panthers after being waived by the team on Sept. 1. He originally signed with the team in January.