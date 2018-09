Riverbanks Zoo open on Labor day, see the new Rockhopper Penguins

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Looking for something to do on Labor Day? You can check out the new Rockhopper Penguins at Riverbanks Zoo.

Friday was the first day the penguin families have been released back into their exhibit.

The 2 male Rockhopper Penguin chicks hatched in mid-June and have been out of the exhibit for 2 months growing their waterproof feathers, and learning to swim.