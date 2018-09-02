Swinney updates QB battle Sunday following Furman win

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – One day after both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence had success leading Clemson under center, Dabo Swinney announced on his weekly teleconference that both quarterbacks will play once again at Texas A&M Saturday.

“We’ll definitely play both,” Swinney said on his quarterbacks in week two. “There is no question about that. Nothing happened Saturday to warrant not playing both. What needs to happen from Trevor’s standpoint is for him to do what he’s done. He needs to focus on what he can control, have his eyes on the right things. It’s a whole different animal here. In order to have an opportunity to play, you need to play well.”

“I don’t expect him to be any different than what he’s been,” Swinney added, of Lawrence’s first college road game. “But it’ll be a new experience for him.”

Dabo did not clarify who would play when or what plan was in place for when the No. 2 Tigers take on old FSU foe Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.