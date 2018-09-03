Family still on edge after Dutch Fork vs Irmo football game

IRMO, SC (WOLO)- Parents and students say they’re still on edge after a frightening scene unfolding at the Dutch Fork and Irmo High School football game Friday.

“Everybody was in panic and running,” Paul Slot, a parent at the game said.

Chaos erupted after a rumor of an active shooter.

“Some boys ran down the stairs, one of them yelled, they shooting, they shooting,” Paul said.

Acting quickly, the Slot family grabbed their three daughters and ran for cover.

“It was so chaotic, but we could pick out different people yelling out different things like the shooters are in the end zone,” Paul said.

“As a mom it was a really helpless feeling,” Angel Slot said. “My seven-year-old was wrapped around my arm whispering ‘Idon’t want to die, I don’t want to die.”

Officers eventually getting cleared the stadium as a precaution, and said there were no shots fired.

The Slot family says they’re returning to another game to show strength, but will give their kids time to heal.

“I don’t know that I’ll bring my daughters to a game but we were discussing that we’d like to go to a game to be there and show that kind of fear i’snt going to stop us.”

The Slot family says Dutch Fork High School contacted parents saying counselors will be available to talk to students and that they’re in talks with the Sheriff’s Department to discuss safety protocols.