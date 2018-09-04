Nike shares drop after Colin Kaepernick “Just Do It” ad

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Shares of NIKE fell three percent Tuesday (9/4) as many called to boycott the company on social media.

The company selected former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its iconic “Just Do It” campaign.

Kaepernick started the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers last year and has been unsigned since.

Do you agree with Nike’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick as a spokesperson? — ABC Columbia (@abc_columbia) September 4, 2018

Despite Tuesday’s drop, Nike’s stock is up 30 percent overall in 2018.