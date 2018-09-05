City of Columbia and Richland County Coroner’s Office partner for Safe Infant Sleep Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) The City of Columbia and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are working together to offer free workshops, teaching families how to safely put a baby down to sleep. Participants will be taught the ABC’s of safe sleep for children

The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Sept. 8 at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

Oct. 6 at King Park, 2300 Greene St.

Nov. 3 at Greenview Park, 6700 David St.

Dec. 1 at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

Organizers say the first 10 people to register at each workshop will be eligible for a door prize.

To register for the workshop click HERE, or call the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.