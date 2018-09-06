‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of shooting at two victims, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 36-year-old man is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for shooting at two victims while they were sitting on a porch.

Deputies say Kenyatta Glover is considered armed and dangerous in connection to the August 14 incident.

According to officials, on August 14 around 1 a.m. deputies were in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road when they heard gunshots nearby.

Deputies say they found a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the home.

The male victim suffered non-life threatening multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, deputies say.

Both victims reportedly told deputies that they were sitting on the front porch when approached by Glover who then starting shooting at them with a handgun.

Anyone with any information regarding Glover’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.