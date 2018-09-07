Raid leads to seizure of more than $25 thousand in marijuana

Courtesy/ OCSO

Courtesy/ OCSO

Courtesy/ OCSO

Courtesy/ OCSO

Courtesy/ OCSO









ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – More than $25,000 worth of marijuana was seized by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office during a raid Friday morning.

The raid took place around 11 a.m. in an apartment near Greater Faith Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where investigators say they found five individually wrapped bags of marijuana, a jar of loose marijuana, digital scales, nearly two dozen boxes of plastic bags and around $1,000.

“We have taken one individual into custody and issued another 10 citations in connection with this seizure,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This entire operation was in response to citizens’ complaints of drug activity in the area.”

Stuart Adgerson, 43, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school or park and also possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The raid came after complaints from citizens of drug activity in the Wilkinson Liberty Avenue area of Orangeburg were received by police. Investigators identified an apartment they say was being used as a location to sell drugs.

During the raid, investigators say Adgerson attempted to hide a loaded .380 handgun by throwing it in a toilet.

10 other people were also issued citations for attempting to possess marijuana after they approached the apartment, say deputies.