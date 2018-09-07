Richland deputies still searching for Dollar Tree armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find this man who’s accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar Tree on 6327 North Main Street at approximately 9:15 p.m.

According to investigators, an employee said that while he and another employee were closing, a black male came in wearing a bandana over his face, a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.

The suspect then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employees and demanded all of the money from the cash registers and the safe.

Authorities say after the suspect stole the money, he fled the scene.

Investigators believe this is the same suspect who has robbed this same location two previous times in the past 4 months.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.