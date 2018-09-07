USC Wedding Love Story- Couple Wins Free Wedding

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The University of South Carolina is hitching one midlands couple, for free!
Apart of the Hospitality Management degree program, the University started the *Love Story Wedding* tradition, in which the bride and groom turn over all decision making to students who work with local businesses to plan the wedding.
This semester a record 58 couples applied and the lucky couple to be selected for the bi-annual ceremony is CJ Lake and Jon Tamasco.
Congratulations!

