USC Wedding Love Story- Couple Wins Free Wedding
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The University of South Carolina is hitching one midlands couple, for free!
Apart of the Hospitality Management degree program, the University started the *Love Story Wedding* tradition, in which the bride and groom turn over all decision making to students who work with local businesses to plan the wedding.
This semester a record 58 couples applied and the lucky couple to be selected for the bi-annual ceremony is CJ Lake and Jon Tamasco.
Congratulations!