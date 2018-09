Batesburg-Leesville bests Mid-Carolina

By: Ben Parsons

Prosperity, S.C. (WOLO) – Batesburg-Leesville looked to get back to .500 on the young season as they faced Mid-Carolina Friday night.

The Panthers came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and wound up defeating the Rebels 37-11.

Batesburg-Leesville (2-2) hosts Lexington next week, while Mid-Carolina (1-3) will look to rebound against Ninety Six.