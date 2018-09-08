Gamecocks Face Bulldogs as Ranked Team

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week the Gamecocks debuted in both the AP and Amway Coaches’ Polls at #24 in the country, marking Carolina’s first ranking in either poll since the 2014 season.

This marks the first time the Gamecocks are ranked in the AP poll since September 21, 2014.

The Gamecocks come off a 49-15 season-opening win over Coastal Carolina last Saturday and host #3 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Count on ABC Columbia to bring you all the game day coverage Saturday on Gamecock Saturday Night with Mike Gillespie and Greg Brzozowski.