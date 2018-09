Gilbert Takes Down Airport 27-19

By: Kat Polowczyk

(WOLO) – Gilbert brought the energy needed to win Friday night’s game against the Airport Eagles, scoring 27 points to the Eagles 19.

The Indians have only lost one game so far this season and are set to take on Dreher at home next week.

This is Airport’s second loss of the season. The Eagles host the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets at home next Friday.