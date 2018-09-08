Hammond houses Pinewood Prep

By: Kat Polowczyk
Sports Department,

Friday night was just another average game for Jackson Muschamp and the Hammond Skyhawks. Hammond outscored Pinewood Prep 41-9, keeping up with Hammond’s winning streak. Hammond has been undeafted since November 2016, as they were undeafeated in last year’s season.

Muschamp scored four of Hammond’s touchdowns tonight himself just in the first half of the game.

Next week Hammond has their eyes on Wilson Hall and Pinewood Prep plays Heathwood Hall at home.

