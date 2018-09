Porter-Gaud breezes past Wilson Hall

By: Ben Parsons

Sumter, S.C (WOLO) – Porter-Gaud looked to continue their winning ways against Wilson Hall Friday night.

The Cyclones made quick work of the Barons defeating them by a final score of 44-7.

Porter-Gaud (4-0) hosts Lawrence Manning next week, while the schedule does not get any easier for Wilson Hall (0-3) as they travel to Hammond.

0as they travel to Hammond.