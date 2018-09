RCSD: Suspect Caught on Surveillance Robbing Dollar Tree may have robbed it before

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies want to identify a suspect wanted for armed robbery.Authorities say after 9 p-m on Tuesday , shown in surveillance images, this man robbed a Dollar Tree store on North Main Street at gunpoint, demanding cash.Deputies say they beieve this man has robbed the store twice before in the past four months.If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.