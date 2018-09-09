Health: Best Foods for your Heart Sep 9, 2018 6:00 AM EDT abccolumbiasitestaff, CNN–Your heart has a lot of responsibilities, the most important is to keep you going. But what are you eating to keep it Pumping? Mary Moloney has more on what it means to be on a heart healthy diet. Categories: Local News, News Tags: Health minute ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated New study on Air Pollution and your health Vacations mean less stress, says study New Study on Infant Sleep Could mean Good News for... Study: Playing Football Early Linked to CTE