SC Governor requests Federal disaster declaration in preparation for possible Florence impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster days he has submitted to President Donald Trump a request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of the possible impact from Hurricane Florence.

In an update Sunday, The governor says he is requesting the availability of federal resources should the storm make landfall in South Carolina. This request, if approved would also make state and local agencies eligible for reimbursement through FEMA for certain costs related to emergency measures taken during the storm and for debris removal, if necessary, say officials.

Officials say South Carolina is currently in the predicted path, but its exact course remains uncertain. Residents should, at this time, make the necessary preparations to their homes and review their personal safety plans,

Says McMaster.

Resources to help with preparedness can be found at the South Carolina Emergency Management website: scemd.org.

Here’s a breakdown of Team South Carolina response by the numbers from the governor’s office:

2,702 National Guard, State Guard, SLED, DPS, PPP, and local law enforcement personnel on standby and ready for deployment

800 National Guardsmen will be on active duty tomorrow (3000 are currently drilling and are available by request)

285 State Guardsmen

1,617 law enforcement officers (SLED, DPS, PPP, and local law enforcement)