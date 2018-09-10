Gamecocks Athletics release update on Hurricane Florence plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – University of South Carolina Athletics released a statement Monday night in regards to the monitoring of Hurricane Florence in prep of Saturday’s contest against Marshall.

As has been previously announced, the USC campus is closed beginning Tuesday and until further notice per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s order.

The athletics department is currently monitoring the forecast for Hurricane Florence. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel are the most important factors in making the decision on hosting an athletics event. This includes the Sept. 15 football game vs. Marshall University in Williams-Brice Stadium and other athletics events that our teams travel to and host.

We are in communication with the National Weather Service, state and local authorities, the Southeastern Conference, Marshall University and schools that other programs that we compete against this week regarding potential weather issues.

Fans can monitor any updates on USC Athletics events via GamecocksOnline.com, social media and local media outlets.

USC Athletics sends its thoughts and prayers to those preparing for the storm and hope that you will be safe and careful during this time.

Kickoff against the Thundering Herd is set for 7:30 p.m Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.