Kickoff set for Carolina’s contest at Vandy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – USC’s week four game at Vanderbilt will be played at 4 p.m. in Nashville, Saturday, September 22 in Nashville.

The battle between East Division oposition will be aired on the SEC Network.

The September 22 contest from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville will be the first road contest of the season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series by a 23-4 count, including a 12-2 mark when playing in Nashville. Carolina has won a school-record nine-straight games in the series, with the Commodores last victory coming in 2008.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) host Marshall this weekend, while Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) travels to Notre Dame.

Here is the full SEC slate of games for Saturday, September 22:

Georgia at Missouri 12:00 ET / ESPN

Kent State at Ole Miss 12:00 ET / SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama 3:30 ET / CBS

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 4:00 ET / SEC Network

*Miss. State at Kentucky 7:00 ET / ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

*Louisiana Tech at LSU 7:00 ET / ESPN2 or ESPNU

#Arkansas at Auburn 7:00 ET or 7:30 ET / ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

#Florida at Tennessee 7:00 ET or 7:30 ET / ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

