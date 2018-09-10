SC EMD: Now is the time to prepare, Have a Plan

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic, state officials want you to be prepared.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a guide to keep you and your family safe.

Here is a list of safety precautions from SC EMD:

· Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.

· Know your evacuation zone by going to scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

· Prepare your home by boarding up windows and securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.

· Make sure your car has fuel.

· Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.

· Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.

· Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.

· Make plans for your pets that include extra food, collar, leash and a pet carrier.

· Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.

The Hurricane Guide contains important safety and evacuation tips to know in the event of a major hurricane. The 2018 guide contains updated information specific to the upcoming hurricane season, including new evacuation zones in Dorchester County.

Hurricane Season runs through November 30, 2018.

