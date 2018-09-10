SC Governor issues Executive Order which orders school closures and closures of all state government offices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday issued an Executive Order 2018-30, which orders school closures and closures of all state government offices.

Per the Governor’s office: The order is for all non-essential personnel in the following counties, beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 11: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

