Clemson looking after safety of players and their families ahead of Hurricane Florence

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – As Hurricane Florence continues it’s path towards the Carolinas, college football continues to keep a watchful eye for how the storm will affect Saturday’s week three games.

While some ACC matchups in the state of North Carolina have been either rescheduled or postponed, Clemson is still set to take on Georgia Southern at the games’ predetermined time of 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Death Valley.

While the No. 2 Tigers are making sure they’re focused on the Eagles, the coaches and program are letting their players know they have both theirs and their families’ full safety in mind.

Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that the NCAA allows schools to help provide care to immediate relatives of athletes in the program living in dangerous areas that could be affected by natural disasters. Just last year, the family of defensive back Trayvon Mullen came to Clemson as Hurricane Irma impacted South Florida.

Other schools could also be reaching out to Clemson, whose distance from the Carolina shore keeps them currently out of the worst of the projected storm, to be able to use their practice facilities. Swinney said Charleston Southern reached out to the team about the possibility of moving their practices from the Lowcountry to the Upstate. Later on Tuesday, it was announced CSU’s game with The Citadel has been postponed till November 29.