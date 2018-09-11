Dabo Swinney reflects on and remembers moments, heroes of September 11

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – 17 years after terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 changed the course of United States history, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney morns and honors those who gave to their country on that day.

Swinney recounted his experience Tuesday, from learning of the attacks to worrying about the world his young children would grow up in while working outside of the world of football. Click the video above to hear his comments in full.