Evacuees from coast tell ABC Columbia traffic moving pretty smoothly
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia crews are scouting out the traffic across the Midlands as evacuees make their way from the coast.
We stopped at one rest area off 1-26 Northbound in Calhoun County. Drivers told us they were not running into any major backs ups on the interstates, thanks to the lane reversals.
According to the governor, the mandatory evacuation executive order is in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.
Evacuation shelter locations for those evacuating from the state’s northern and central coastal counties will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.