FEMA on Hurricane Florence Preparations and Missions after the storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– FEMA says it is already focusing on critical missions that will come immediately following the storm.

FEMA Administrator Jeff Byard says that Hurricane Florence is not a storm we will recover from in days.

And as South Carolina prepares for any possible impact from Hurricane Florence, the federal government is mobilizing its efforts to respond up and down the east coast.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Speaking from the oval office, President Trump said the resources are at the ready.