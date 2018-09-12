Here’s a look at how North Carolina is preparing for Hurricane Florence Sep 12, 2018 11:12 PM EDT Alondra De La Rosa, COLUMBIA, S.C. – Our Drew Bollea was live in Raleigh, N.C. to give an update ahead of Hurricane Florence. Click the video for the full story. Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News, State Tags: Hurricane Florence ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gov. McMaster urges people to take flooding potent... SCE&G offers texting service to report outage... Here are the schools closed Thursday ahead of Hurr... SC Emergency Response Team for Florence: call cent...