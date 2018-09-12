SC Emergency Response Team for Florence: call centers, shelters, guard members

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina officials are closely monitoring the path of the Hurricane Florence.

The South Carolina Governor’s office released the following information about “Team SC” and their readiness. According to the Governor’s office, the State Emergency Operations Center is fully operational, staffed by emergency personnel from various state agencies and emergency organizations.

According to the governor’s office, as of 4 PM Wednesday, the Response Team has:

The South Carolina National Guard has more than 2,100 soldiers and airmen on duty and 50 members of the State Guard

DOT and DPS have reversed 100 miles of I-26 and 20 miles of US 501

DOT has more than 3000 team members assigned to the event.

Today, there are 450 State Law Enforcement Division officers on duty

The Department of Public Safety has 666 oficers on duty

Ordered 125 buses to be staged in Orangeburg to deploy if needed

There are currently were 35 emergency shelters open throughout the state with over 1,800 occupants shelter information here https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/

The Air Operations Branch has seven aircraft staged to provide aerial reconnaissance over designated evacuation routes

FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is on site

Provided items such as sandbags and generators to counties as requested

Beginning at 11 a.m. state law enforcement officers began enforcing lane reversals from the coast

state law enforcement officers began enforcing lane reversals from the coast Clemson Livestock Poultry Health has activated Memorandums of Agreement with the ASPCA and National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition to deploy emergency pet shelter staff, animal search and rescue and animal related damage assessment teams as needed

At 9 a.m. SC Department of Natural Resources began river sweeps.

SC Department of Natural Resources began river sweeps. Activated “Emergency Mode” on scemd.org and SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

The Public Information Phone System has been activated. Citizens can call 1-866-246-0133 for emergency information.