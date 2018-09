SCE&G offers texting service to report outages during Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SCE&G has some tips for customers before Hurricane Florence makes landfall.

The utility says customers can report outages by texting the word “OUT” to 467234.

Outages can also be reported by using SCE&G’s mobile site, or by calling 803-333-4465.

For natural gas customers, the company says it is not necessary to turn off the gas prior to the storm.