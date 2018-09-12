State Officials at Opcon 1- update from SC EMD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Emergency officials are getting up to the minute updates on the track for Hurricane Florence.

State Emergency officials are currently operating at level Opcon 1, which is the highest.

Wednesday afternoon EMD urged residents to be prepared.

The command center is set up at the Emergency Management Division, where the Governor, leaders from agency heads, and emergency officials are keeping a close eye on Florence.

ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson is at SC EMD with updates.