Cajun Navy prepared to help during Hurricane Florence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A special group of emergency responders are using the midlands as their base camp ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The Cajun Navy formed in 2016 in Louisiana after massive flooding when a group of volunteers used their boats to rescue those trapped by the water. Now they go from disaster to disaster helping those in need.

Keep in mind, just because these folks are out there working to rescue people, they still urge people to allow professional emergency responders to do their jobs.