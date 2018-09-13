Florence Update from SC EMD- Guard Members at the Ready

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Emergency Management teams are hard at work making sure all the gears are in place to prepare and respond to Hurricane Florence. As we prepare for Florence, officials at the operation center are at OPCON 1– that’s the highest emergency operational condition.

We’re told more than 2-thousand members from the South Carolina National Guard are already responding and helping local authorities prepare ahead of Hurricane Florence. A lot of the duties include helping with evacuations right now as officials continue to track this storm.

ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson is at SC EMD with updates.