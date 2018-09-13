Richland One providing free meals to children again today

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Although Richland One schools will remain closed for normal school operations ahead of Hurricane Florence, the district will open some of its school cafeterias for a second day today, in order to provide free meals for children throughout the community.

Richland One officials say meals will also be served at two non-school sites.

All children under 18 years old can eat free, regardless of whether they attend school in Richland One; no ID will be required.

Richland One’s Student Nutrition Services team will serve free meals to kids Thursday, September 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at six Richland One schools and from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at two apartment communities; the sites are listed below.

List of schools serving free meals Thurs. Sept. 13

  • Carver-Lyon Elementary School
  • Webber Elementary School
  • St. Andrews Middle School
  • A.C. Flora High School
  • Eau Claire High School
  • Lower Richland High School
  • The Colony Apartments – Meals will be served in the community room
  • Richland Village Apartments – Meals will be served on the playground

For more information, please visit RichlandOne.org for more details.

