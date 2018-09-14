Florence: Power Outage information from SCE&G

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SCE&G wants to remind you of tips to follow during Hurricane Florence.
The utility company says customers can report outages by texting the word *out* to the number 4-6-7 2-3-4.

You can also report outages by using SCE&G’S mobile site on your phone or you can call
SCE&G is also warning people to stay away from downed power lines following the storm.

Also, if you’re a natural gas customer,  officials say it’s not necessary for you to turn off your gas prior to the storm.

