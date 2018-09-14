South Carolina’s own join forces in Atlanta to raise money for Florence relief

ATLANTA (WOLO) – On Sunday, the Falcons face the Panthers in their week two NFC South showdown. But while they face off on the field, Atlanta sports leaders and familiar faces from the Palmetto State are reaching out a helping hand.

Blythewood and Presbyterian alum Justin Bethel, former Clemson star Vic Beasley, and Gamecocks soccer’s own Brad Guzan all joined forces with other members of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of the MLS to raise funds for the Red Cross and United Way. The goal for both teams, who share Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is to give back to both North and South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

The Panthers play the Falcons Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

Help us help those in need. We battle Carolina on Sunday. But our thoughts are with the Carolinas now. Red Cross: https://t.co/J20kKYQIc8

United Way: https://t.co/DT28xATDY6#UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/C6EXJYuwiW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 14, 2018