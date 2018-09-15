Evacuation orders for Horry and Georgetown counties will be lifted Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Governor’s office, evacuation orders for Horry and Georgetown counties will be lifted Sunday morning at 9 AM.

Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster lifted evacuation orders for all other previously evacuated zones.

Per the Goverrnor’s office:

Beginning at 9 AM Sunday , the governor will have restored local officials’ authority over school schedules and all state government offices will be open for normal business hours on Monday in all previously evacuated areas.

Residents returning to their homes are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.

While the weather conditions have improved, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Citizens also should anticipate power outages at their homes or businesses, which may last for several days.

Although the storm no longer presents a direct threat to these areas, hazardous conditions still exist in many parts of coastal and inland counties:

Avoid flood waters or standing water. Do not use area streams, rivers or the ocean for drinking, bathing or swimming due to the possibility of bacteria, waste water, or other contaminants. Avoid wading through standing water due to the possibility of sharp objects, power lines, or other hazardous debris that may be under the surface.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division’s website, http://scemd.org, lists emergency shelter status statewide and is updated in real-time by the S.C. Department of Social Services. Coastal evacuees without internet access are urged to call the PIPS line at 1-866-246-0133 with questions and needed assistance. Local emergency services may be overloaded, residents should call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.