SC EMD official on Florence ‘potential for flood risk not over’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday State Emergency officials, along with the governor updated the state with the latest on tropical storm Florence.

Officials with the National Weather Service said there is still the potential for rain and flooding. The wind speeds have varied across the Midlands and the coast.

Officals say the highest winds so far are at 61 mph at Myrtle Beach International Airport and 54 mph at Shaw Air Force Base.

They remind us that the risk for flash flooding is not over.

Here is a portion of the briefing from SC EMD.