SC Governor to give update on Florence in Saturday Briefing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a briefing on Florence at approximately 2:30pm et.

McMaster will speak from the command center at the State Emergency Management Division, along with key state leaders.

State officials continue to monitor the track of Tropical storm Florence. It’s all hands on deck at the SC EMD Operations Center.

The main concern right now is the potential for flooding, say officials.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.