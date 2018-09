SC officials update status of Shelters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State officials discussed the status of shelters in South Carolina, updating the number of shelters open and the number of people in those shelters.

Officials say 80 shelters remain open in South Carolina. According to officials, the National Guard has delivered over 6,000 cots to the shelters.

Officials say they are making plans to move from Hurricane evacuation to a flooding event.

Here’s a portion of the briefing from SC EMD.