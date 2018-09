Leonard makes leaps and bounds in second-ever NFL game, first win

LANDOVER, Md. (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks star DJ Swearinger intercepted Andrew Luck twice Sunday, but South Carolina State alum Darius Leonard stole the show in the stat sheet Sunday, helping the Colts to a 21-9 win over the Redskins.

In just his second game ever as a pro, Leonard finished with 18 total tackles (15 solo), one sack, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

