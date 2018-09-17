Carolina learns start time for Kentucky game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Kickoff time has been announced for South Carolina’s week five road trip to Lexington, where the Gamecocks will look to snap a four-game losing streak to Kentucky.

USC and UK will play under the lights at Kroger Field for a 7:30 p.m. start time, announced by the Southeastern Conference. The game will air on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series with Kentucky by a 17-11-1 margin. Carolina won 13 of 14 meetings between 2000 and 2013, including 10-straight from 2000-2009, but the Wildcats have won each of the last four contests, including a 23-13 victory in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) travel to Vanderbilt this weekend, while Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

Saturday, September 29:

ESPN 12:00 ET Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington)

SEC Network 12:00 ET Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama

CBS 3:30 ET Tennessee at Georgia

SEC Network 4:00 ET Southern Miss at Auburn

SEC Net Alt 4:00 ET Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

ESPN 6:00 ET Florida at Mississippi State

SEC Network 7:30 ET South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPN 9:15 ET Ole Miss at LSU

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.