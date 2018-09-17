Carolina learns start time for Kentucky game

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Kickoff time has been announced for South Carolina’s week five road trip to Lexington, where the Gamecocks will look to snap a four-game losing streak to Kentucky.

USC and UK will play under the lights at Kroger Field for a 7:30 p.m. start time, announced by the Southeastern Conference. The game will air on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series with Kentucky by a 17-11-1 margin. Carolina won 13 of 14 meetings between 2000 and 2013, including 10-straight from 2000-2009, but the Wildcats have won each of the last four contests, including a 23-13 victory in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) travel to Vanderbilt this weekend, while Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

Saturday, September 29:
ESPN                   12:00 ET        Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington)
SEC Network     12:00 ET        Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama
CBS                      3:30 ET          Tennessee at Georgia
SEC Network     4:00 ET          Southern Miss at Auburn
SEC Net Alt        4:00 ET         Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
ESPN                   6:00 ET         Florida at Mississippi State
SEC Network     7:30 ET          South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPN                   9:15 ET          Ole Miss at LSU

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.

Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Krzeczowski Tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Wee...
Gamecocks take down No. 11 Tennessee Sunday
Gamecocks’ Succop kicks Titans to win over T...
Two former Gamecocks nominated for Pro Football Ha...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android