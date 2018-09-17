Clemson kickoff info for Syracuse game on ABC Columbia

GREENSBORO, N.C. – No. 3 Clemson will kick off their Atlantic Division battle against Syracuse at noon in week five at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers and Orange game will be broadcasted here on ABC Columbia, marking the second-straight week Dabo Swinney’s team will play on WOLO. Clemson’s clash with Georgia Tech will be shown on ABC Columbia Saturday, September 22, at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Temple at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Florida State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Pitt at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22

ACC Media Relations contributed to this article.