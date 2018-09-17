Krzeczowski Tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer junior Mikayla Krzeczowski has earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor, the league office announced today. The junior goalkeeper helped the Gamecocks defeat No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday and pushed her season record to 7-1-0. The honor is the team’s first SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor since October of 2017.
“Mikayla had an outstanding performance in goal Sunday,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “She showed what an excellent goalkeeper she is. She came up with key saves when needed to keep us in the game. When you are in that position in a competitive game, you need your goalkeeper to come up big and that is what Mikayla consistently does for us. I am happy to see her being recognized after a great shutout to start SEC play.”
The Douglasville, Ga., native dominated in the 2-0 win over the Volunteers. She repeatedly made phenomenal saves and finished with a season-high seven saves to keep Tennessee scoreless for the first time this season.
Make sure to follow the Gamecocks on Twitter and Instagram (@GamecockWSoccer) and on Facebook so you do not miss any content during the 2018 season.