President Trump declares disaster for SC and Eight counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday the South Carolina governor’s office announced that President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the state of South Carolina.

According to the release, the President approved federal reimbursement through FEMA for costs associated with emergency, life-safety actions during Hurricane Florence.

Counties included in the disaster declaration are as follows: Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg.

As federal, state, and local officials assess the damage caused by Florence, FEMA may determine that additional counties are eligible to receive assistance.

Under the Public Assistance Program, state and affected local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs for debris removal and emergency services related to the storm