SC Highway 903 is closed due to heavy flooding from Florence

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – SC Highway 903 is closed due to heavy flooding.

According to Lugoff Fire Rescue Captain Chris Jones, SC Highway 903 near McBee highway is closed from SC Highway 151 in Chesterfield County to SC Highway 346 near Raley’s Mill Rd in Kershaw County.

Capt. Jones also said the Lynches River has spilled over its banks and flooded SC Hwy 903 near John Munn Road and John Munn at Munn Rd in Kershaw County.

Please visit abccolumbia.com for more updates.

Map showing SC Hwy 903 being closed due to flooding from Florence. SC Hwy 903 is closed due to heavy flooding. @Bmpcapt

SC Hwy 903 is closed due to heavy flooding. @Bmpcapt

