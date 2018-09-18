Healthy Carolinas Farmers Market happening each Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Taking place today, the Healthy Carolina Farmer’s Market on Greene Street.

The University of South Carolina, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, host the vendor fair and farmer’s market of healthy, sustainable and locally sourced food and products from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each Tuesday during the academic year.

Staff, students, faculty and the community are invited to purchase fresh produce, sample healthy recipes, watch chef demos, participate in instructor-led fitness and learn about health and sustainability.